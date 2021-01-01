Patty Jenkins denies being at war with Warner Bros. over Wonder Woman

Patty Jenkins has denied reports suggesting she was "at war" with Warner Bros. officials over her vision for Wonder Woman.

The filmmaker recently appeared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast and revealed that she pushed back when studio executives wanted to hire her "like a beard" and direct the superhero movie using their story and vision, not hers. She went on to share that there was an "internal war" with Warner Bros. about what Wonder Woman should be.

After spotting a New York Post headline about her war with the studio over the 2017 film, Jenkins took to Twitter to clarify her comments.

"Versions of this article seems to be everywhere and not true," she tweeted. "There was no 'war' with warner bros. over ww (Wonder Woman). I'm talking about 10 years of discussions with 10 different execs through them. And whole beard thing was about other projects at other studios."

She then defended her relationship with the studio and fellow DC director Zack Snyder, who worked as one of the producers on Wonder Woman and it's follow-up.

"I felt extremely supported in my vision on both films by @wbpictures, @ZackSnyder all the producers and everyone on board our eventual team," she wrote. "Just was a long road to get to make it. Let's chill the dramatic headlines like 'war'."

Jenkins reunited with her Wonder Woman lead actress, Gal Gadot, for the 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, and it was recently announced that they will conclude the saga with a third film. The director acts as producer on both sequels.