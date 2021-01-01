Lashana Lynch signs up for movie adaptation of hit Matilda musical

Lashana Lynch looks set to be part of the cast of the planned movie adaptation of hit stage musical Matilda.

The No Time to Die star is in final talks to play the role of kindly teacher Miss Honey in the Netflix project, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.

Matthew Warchus, who was the director of the hugely successful West End and Broadway stage musical, will helm the movie, with playwright Dennis Kelly, who adapted the musical, which debuted in 2009, from Roald Dahl's classic 1988 novel, penning the screenplay.

Australian comedian and actor Tim Minchin, who wrote the musical's original music and lyrics, will also be involved.

Matilda follows the story of a gifted five-year-old girl, unloved by her mean family, who uses her secret telekinesis powers to teach the bullies in her life, including the terrifying school headmistress Miss Trunchbull, a lesson about being kind to others.

English actress Lynch will play the softly-spoken Miss Honey in the flick, who protects Matilda and encourages the youngster to use her extraordinary gifts.

The movie will be released on Netflix, and the streaming giant has struck a deal with Sony's TriStar Pictures to enable Matilda to also have an exclusive release in U.K. cinemas.

The stage musical was a huge critical success, winning seven Olivier Awards in 2012, and five Tony Awards the following year.

Lynch will next be seen in the 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die, alongside Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux, which will be released in April after multiple push backs.