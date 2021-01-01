NEWS Chrissy Metz met new boyfriend on dating app Newsdesk Share with :





This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has dating app Bumble to thank for helping her find love amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The actress/singer went public with her new romance with Bradley Collins in a sweet photo on Instagram in October, and she reveals the couple connected online - and quickly discovered they have a lot of mutual friends.



"I don't endorse the company, however, it does work, everybody!" Metz smiled of her dating app success during an appearance on U.S. breakfast show Today.



"It was very unexpected, because we know all the same people, we have all the same friends, and we've been in the same rooms before, but we've never connected."



They spent the first few weeks just chatting due to Covid-19 safety concerns, and Metz admits she enjoyed the slower pace of dating, because it allowed the pair time to really build up their bond.



"It was interesting that we really got a chance to know each other, because you can't get to smoochin' too soon when you're social distancing, so it's helpful guys - get to know the person you're dating!" she enthused.



"It was really nice. I was like, 'Oh wow, I really like this person as a human. This is gonna be good'."



Metz's last relationship, with composer Hal Rosenfeld, ended in 2018.