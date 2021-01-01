Kate Beckinsale offended by daughter's odd Nick Nolte dream

Kate Beckinsale has been left offended after her daughter dreamed up a fling between her mother and Nick Nolte, which resulted in the actress' pregnancy.

The Underworld star shared the odd text she received from 21-year-old Lily Mo, her daughter with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, via Instagram, revealing she was not impressed.

"i just woke up from a dream where u had gotten pregnant w (with) twins from a 1 night stand w nick nolte (sic)," Lily Mo wrote.

Responding to the strange message, Beckinsale replied: "By far the meanest text you have ever sent me."

Although the actress didn't think much of Lily Mo matching her up with the 79-year-old The Prince of Tides actor, she joked in the accompanying caption, "It's just nice to know you're on your child's mind really."

Beckinsale, who split from husband Len Wiseman in 2015, went on to make it clear she has no issue with Nolte.

Commenting on one fan's remark about Nolte being "pretty bad", she wrote: "nick nolte is a god I just really don't want twins (sic)".

She is currently thought to be single after splitting from her comedian toyboy Goody Grace, while she has also previously been linked to Ariana Grande's former fiance Pete Davidson, and British comedian Jack Whitehall.