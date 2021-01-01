Bette Midler calls for President Trump's arrest following Capitol siege drama

Bette Midler has called on lawmakers to arrest President Donald Trump after rioters supporting the leader stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Trump has been accused of inciting the protest at a rally earlier in the day, and he was slow in officially calling for the activists to obey the law and leave the Capitol building, where politicians had gathered to certify Joe Biden's win over the President at November 2020's general election.

Democrats supporting Biden and Trump's Republican colleagues alike have condemned the protestors while demanding they allow the democratic process to continue. One female protestor was shot and killed by a law enforcement official during the unrest.

Appalled by the scenes, fervent Democrat Midler took to Twitter to call for Trump's arrest.

"He should be arrested ASAP," she wrote, attacking Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who called for an end to the violence at the Capitol: "you did this; you and your traitorous colleagues. This will follow you all your days. Deal with it," she raged.

Other celebrities have also deplored Trump amid the events occurring at the Capitol.

Mia Farrow wrote: "We need to speedily impeach him (Trump) for inciting violence against the nation. He must be stained for life and can never run again. Then remove him from the WH (White House) immediately. He's a traitor."

"Just think of the carnage had they (protestors) not been white," actor Chris Evans tweeted, while Olivia Munn added: "These guys are engaging in hand-to-hand combat with police after storming the US Capitol. In other news, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Rayshard Brooks, Aura Rosser, Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Alton Sterling and Eric Garner are all dead."

The people she mentioned all died at the hands of police officers and Neighborhood Watch volunteers.