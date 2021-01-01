Maria Menounos to become a mum

U.S. TV personality Maria Menounos is set to become a mum.

Menounos and her husband, producer Keven Undergaro, are starting their family with multiple babies through surrogacy.

The couple is also contemplating a move from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tennessee.

During an episode of her online series Better Together, Menounos shared: "We are going to have a family. We want to raise them somewhere where there will be kids next door to play with and you're not afraid. L.A. just doesn't have that, especially in the kid phase of our lives, (I) want something different... I think Nashville might be Mama Bear's bed."

Menounos recently suggested she was due to welcome twins after urging her mother, Litsa, to "hang on" to meet her grandchildren as she battled the coronavirus and a brain tumour.

"They're definitely showing up next year," the star said on her show in December.

"I was gonna say around a certain time, but I won't share yet... I'm giving them to her. It's happening," she added.

Menounos previously decided to freeze her eggs to give her more time to pursue her career before becoming a mum and she went on to try in vitro fertilisation treatment after struggling to conceive naturally.

When that failed to work, the couple turned to surrogacy, submitting the paperwork in late 2019, two years after Menounos underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour, after which she tied the knot with Undergaro in a surprise New Year's Eve event in Times Square, New York.

The TV host and Undergaro wed again in a more traditional ceremony in Greece in 2018.