Sacha Baron Cohen doesn't see the purpose of Borat after Trump's defeat

Sacha Baron Cohen has declared that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was his Borat character's swansong, as he is retiring the persona following Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 United States elections.

"I brought Borat out because of Trump," Baron Cohen told Variety.

"There was a purpose to this movie, and I don't really see the purpose to doing it again. So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard," he explained.

The Brit revealed that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was even timed around polling day, remarking that he released the film to attract a voting audience despite the closure of many cinemas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t want to egotistically imply that people would watch ‘Borat’ and not vote for Trump, but that was the aim,” Baron Cohen said, noting his explicit goal was: “how do we get as many people as possible to watch this before Nov. 3?”

Baron Cohen also admitted he doubted himself during some of the hijinks for the mockumentary comedy, in which he donned a Donald Trump suit and snuck into the Conservative Political Action Conference.

"There were moments in making this movie where I thought, 'Why the hell am I doing this?'" he confessed, musing: "This is illogical. You think, 'Am I mad? Have I got something deeply wrong with me?'"