Mark Ruffalo and Cardi B among celebs calling out Trump protestors who stormed U.S. Capitol

Mark Ruffalo, Cardi B, and Chris Evans have all expressed their disgust at the delay in sending in the U.S. National Guard to deal with Donald Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.



Protestors had gathered in Washington, D.C. to challenge Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November election as lawmakers voted to certify his win as President-elect, but by Wednesday afternoon, the demonstration began to turn violent as they started climbing the steps of the Capitol Building, which houses the U.S. Congress.



The crowds began pushing police officials and breaking windows to force their way into the venue, prompting all politicians to be evacuated from the Senate and House floors as the building was placed under lockdown.



Riot police were called in to help deal with the chaos as shots rang out in the Capitol, leaving one woman in critical condition, but questions were raised about the initial absence of the D.C. National Guard, which is under the control of the U.S. President, as outgoing leader Trump failed to call on his supporters to stand down as the violence erupted.



The approval was eventually granted, but the delay was noted by many politically-engaged stars, who took to social media to compare the lack of police and military presence around the Capitol on Wednesday to the strong showing at the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year when tear gas and rubber bullets were deployed on mostly peaceful activists.



Ruffalo tweeted: "This is a coup attempt on behalf of Trump and his complicit allies. This is All on Trump and his administration. The cowards in the GOP must be held accountable...



"Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt".



Rosanna Arquette echoed his comments, writing on Twitter: "Hey DC police where is the tear Gas ?"



"Where the National guards ?" asked rapper Cardi. "The irony is pretty funny.........weren't people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?.......Let me just watch."



"WHERE IS THE F**KING NATIONAL GUARD?!" demanded singer Sara Bareilles. "WHY IS THE REQUEST STILL 'UNDER REVIEW'? THIS IS A DISGRACE AND AN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR GREAT COUNTRY."



Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker reacted to the rioting as "Unimaginable. Disgraceful. Shocking. But no surprise," as Chris Evans simply wrote, "I'm speechless".



Daryl Hannah, Josh Gad, Chloe Grace Moretz, 50 Cent, Octavia Spencer and Pink also all commented.