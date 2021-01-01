NEWS Ray Fisher written out of The Flash Newsdesk Share with :





Ray Fisher's character Cyborg has reportedly been written out of The Flash.



The 33-year-old has been involved in a bitter public spat with Warner Bros. and DC Films after he made allegations of "gross, abusive, unprofessional" behaviour by director Joss Whedon on the set of the 2017 blockbuster Justice League back in July last year.



An internal investigation by WarnerMedia was launched into the claims, but studio bosses alleged Fisher refused to co-operate, and early last month, a statement from the studio said "remedial action" had been taken, without any further details.



Fisher was reportedly set to reprise his role as Cyborg in the upcoming standalone movie The Flash, alongside his Justice League co-star Ezra Miller, but he took to Twitter on 30 December to publicly resign from playing the comic book character as he slammed DC Films President Walter Hamada.



"Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. He lies, and WB PR's failed Sept. 4th hit-piece sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation," Fisher fired. "I will not participate in any production associated with him."



According to editors at The Wrap, producers have now reworked the storyline to exclude an appearance by Cyborg in The Flash, and the role will not be recast.



Fisher previously returned as Cyborg for reshoots for Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League, an extended version of the director's original vision, which will premiere this spring on U.S. streaming service HBO Max.



The Flash is set for release in November 2022.