New mum Billie Lourd glad she was pregnant during lockdown

Billie Lourd is quietly glad her pregnancy fell during the COVID lockdown, because it allowed her to keep the news to herself.

The late Carrie Fisher's actress daughter and her fiance, Austen Rydell, became first-time parents in September 2020, when their son, Kingston, was born, and now the new mum has admitted she's glad she was pregnant during a pandemic.

"Only my family knew and nobody else knew (I was pregnant)," Lourd said to her stepdad, Bruce Bozzi, on his SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce.

In September Billie revealed her newborn by posting an image to Instagram of the baby's feet poking out from a blanket, in a move that shocked many fans and followers, who had no idea she was pregnant.

"Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," she wrote.

"Everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet," Billie explained.

"It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful," she went on.

The Booksmart actress and Austen became engaged over the summer of 2020 before the birth, with Billie telling Bruce the quarantine also allowed herself and Rydell a little quality time.

"We got so close and got to know each other, not that we didn’t know each other well," she mused, contemplating: "but now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other."