NEWS Tiger Woods' mistress speaks out in riveting new documentary Newsdesk Share with :





Tiger Woods had a very special bond with his former mistress, Rachel Uchitel - she helped him fall asleep.



In her first-ever TV interview, Uchitel has told the producers of a much-anticipated new HBO documentary, titled Tiger, all about her affair with the golf ace, which triggered a reputation-denting meltdown and the end of his marriage to Swedish model Elin Nordegren.



According to DailyMail.com sources, who obtained a sneak peek of the film, Uchitel recalls meeting Woods at a golf club in New York City and becoming his lover and "energiser", while trying to convince Nordegren that she and the sportsman were just good friends.



Uchitel also recounts the first time she and Woods had sex after he flew her to Orlando, Florida and reveals she quickly became so much more than just a mistress: "He had trouble sleeping and would have to take Ambien," she states.



"I'd sit next to him for hours while he'd fall asleep next to me and when he got up he allowed himself to be a little kid. It sounds kind of odd. He would eat cereal and he'd watch his cartoons and he was like a fountain, he wanted to talk and talk and talk," she shares.



Uchitel additionally disclosed that Tiger told her "a lot about his childhood" and that "he was sick of trying to hide who he was but he was so scared of the real Tiger not living up to the Tiger that everybody else thinks he is".

The couple's affair reportedly unravelled when Nordegren called Uchitel from Tiger's phone and she answered with "Hey babe!"



According to Uchitel, Tiger's wife chased him out of the house with a golf club and in his haste to get away, Woods infamously crashed his sports utility vehicle into a tree.



The new documentary debuts on HBO on Sunday.