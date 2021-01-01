NEWS Amy Adams' 'The Woman in the Window' will arrive on Netflix 'in the first half of the year' Newsdesk Share with :





The much-delayed thriller had been set to be released by Disney but it was transferred to the streaming giant and will no longer undergo a cinematic release amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



And now Entertainment Weekly reports that the motion picture is due out on the service in the coming months.

Amy is set to play the role of Dr. Anna Fox in the film, who hides away in her New York home, where she drinks excessively and spends time spying on her neighbours.



After observing the close bond between the family who move in next door, she longs for a reunion with her own loved ones.



However, things take a turn when she witnesses an act of violence.



As well as the delays faced as a result of the global health crisis, Director Joe Wright has revealed they had to reshoot some scenes because during test screenings some viewers found the story too complex at times.



The filmmaker explained to the publication: "There were some plot points that people found a bit confusing — I would say possibly too opaque maybe.



"So we had to go back and clarify certain points, but I think also we tried to make sure we didn't oversimplify anything and make things too clear. There's an enjoyment in not knowing what's going on, but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to — you have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear."



The cast also features Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie and Tracy Letts (who also wrote the script for the project).