NEWS Eva Amurri finds love with chef Newsdesk Share with :





Actress and blogger Eva Amurri is starting 2021 with a new man in her life.



Susan Sarandon's daughter finalised her divorce from former soccer player Kyle Martino in February last year, three months after announcing they had separated after eight years of marriage, but the new mum, who welcomed her third child with her ex in March, has since moved on from the split with a New York-born chef.



In a new entry on her Happily Eva After blog, she reveals she met her "wonderful boyfriend" Ian Hock after enjoying a night out at his restaurant in Westport, Connecticut with a mutual friend.



Describing him as "super loving, creative, handsome and funny", Amurri recalls feeling "an immediate connection and spark" with Hock, as they began forming a "really special friendship" before even going out on their first date.



Amurri also admits she was hesitant about diving back into the dating pool following her divorce, which she brands the "hardest thing" she's ever done, but insists she is glad she felt comfortable enough to open herself up to the prospect of finding love again after so many years with her ex.



"I'm very happy and so grateful. I feel very loved," she gushed. "I'm so moved by the relationships he has developed with my kids. I'm also so grateful that Ian is so supportive of my coparenting relationship with Kyle. It means the world to me that he knows and understands how much Kyle means to me and to the kids, and some of my happiest days have been when we have spent time all together. I LOVE IT."



Wrapping up her life update with a note to fellow divorcees, she added, "To anybody embarking on dating after divorce, or thinking about whether you're ready: there is happiness out there!"