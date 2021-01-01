Laverne Cox exits sex industry documentary Sell/Buy/Date after facing backlash

Laverne Cox has pulled out of the sex industry documentary Sell/Buy/Date after facing a fierce backlash on social media.

The film was an adaptation of director Sarah Jones' Off-Broadway one-woman show of the same name, and the Orange Is the New Black star was set to executive produce alongside Meryl Streep and Rashida Jones.

Sarah Jones will make her feature directorial debut on the project that will explore "one of the most critical issues at the intersection of race, feminism, power and economics", and the filmmaker will revisit the people who helped inspire the characters in her show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Cox faced heavy criticism on social media about her involvement in the project, with her fans and followers urging her to quit the documentary as they felt it was creating a story about sex workers without consulting them, and she subsequently announced she was exiting the project.

"I am not in an emotional place to deal with the outrage by some around my participation in this project. So I have decided to pull out," the 48-year-old responded on Twitter. "To be clear I am no longer involved in any capacity in 'Sell. Buy, Date.'"

Director Jones also issued a statement following the online backlash and implored social media users to give Cox space following her decision.

"As a Black feminist artist, I have always centred the stories of traditionally marginalised people, especially women and femmes struggling for liberation and self-determination," she stated. "My sisters in the sex industry are no exception. I am committed to deep listening to folks with lived experience, not only in my interview, but also those we hire behind the scenes."