Ryan Guzman is a dad of two

Ryan Guzman and his fiancee Chrysti Ane welcomed their second child on Thursday.

The news came as something of a shock to the 9-1-1 star's fans, given that he and Brazilian actress Chrysti hadn't announced the pregnancy.

Sharing a snap of himself and Chrysti with their new arrival, Ryan couldn't help but gush as he introduced his daughter, Genevieve.

"Genevieve Valentina Guzman, Welcome to this crazy world mi hijita (my daughter). Your mom, brother, and me are so happy you finally blessed us with your presence. Remember your family has your back por siempre (for always). Love, Papa," Ryan wrote.

Chrysti also shared news of Genevieve's arrival on her Instagram page, and explained that she'd "been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine".

"We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 pm," she added. "Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I'm so happy we did that. It was so special."

Ryan and Chrysti also share son Mateo, who will turn two later this month. When The Boy Next Door actor announced that pregnancy on Instagram in 2018, he told his followers the baby would be called Mateo or Genevieve, depending on its gender.