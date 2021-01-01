Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical axed

Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical has been axed amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The hit stage show was suspended when Broadway shuttered back in March last year, and producers initially hoped to start up again a few months later when New York's theatre district reopened.

However, the city has been devastated by the virus, and bosses are planning to keep Broadway closed until this summer, at the earliest, prompting the decision to scrap the hit musical.

Lorne Michaels, who serves as one of the producers of the show, has said that while the musical is no more, plans to adapt it into a movie with Paramount Pictures are still in motion.

"We remain excited to bring this musical to the big screen, relaunch the tour and prepare for a London production," he said in a statement. "I look forward to the day, hopefully soon, when theaters can open their doors again."

Mean Girls, based on Fey's 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, opened on Broadway in 2018, and raked in more than $124 million (£91 million) in ticket sales before it closed down.

"The chance to bring this show to Broadway, with such a talented young ensemble and five astounding female leads, has been a dream come true," Fey said as news of the closure was announced. "And to our fierce and dedicated fans - the limit of our gratitude does not exist."