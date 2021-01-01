The Woman in the Window officially heading to Netflix after many delays

Amy Adams' long-delayed movie The Woman in the Window has been officially acquired by Netflix.

The psychological thriller, a feature adaptation of A.J. Finn's 2018 novel of the same name, stars the multiple Oscar nominee as Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic who spends her days drinking and watching her neighbours, alongside Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The film, directed by Pride and Prejudice's Joe Wright, was originally supposed to be released by 20th Century Fox in October 2019 but it was one of the projects left in limbo when Disney acquired the studio.

Disney officials then pushed its release back to May 2020 after a series of test screenings showed that some viewers found the plot too confusing, prompting reshoots. Then the Covid-19 pandemic struck and it was wiped off the release calendar once again, before it was reported in August that Netflix bosses had come to the rescue.

The Netflix deal was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly on Thursday in a report which reveals the thriller will debut on the streaming service on "in the first half of the year".

Speaking to the publication about the film's long journey, Wright explained, "There were some plot points that people found a bit confusing - I would say possibly too opaque maybe... So we had to go back and clarify certain points, but I think also we tried to make sure we didn't oversimplify anything and make things too clear."

And he can't wait for audiences to see the finished project.

"I'm very interested to see how people respond to the film and I can't wait for its release," he added.