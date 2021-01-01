Lucy Lawless attacks Kevin Sorbo over Capitol siege conspiracy theory

Xena: Warrior Princess actress Lucy Lawless has taken aim at her former co-star Kevin Sorbo for supporting claims "leftist agitators" were behind the U.S. Capitol siege on Wednesday.

Conspiracy theorists believe the domestic terrorists who took over the building weren't Donald Trump supporters, but opponents who wanted to make the current leader look bad - and Sorbo, who portrayed Hercules on TV, has shared a tweet about the drama.

"Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters," he wrote, adding: "They don’t look like patriots to me."

Lawless spotted the tweet and fired back at her former co-star - a fervent Republican.

"No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors," she snapped.

"They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst," Lawless explained, tagging the post with "#keepingYourFilthyHandsclean and #enabler."

The protestors took over the Capitol, forcing politicians to go into hiding, barricading themselves behind locked doors. One of the activists was shot and killed during the fracas.