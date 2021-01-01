Kim Kardashian goes plant-based for 2021

Kim Kardashian is kicking off 2021 with a diet makeover, revealing she has quit meat and dairy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed her new diet by posting a fridge full of Beyond Meat produce on Instagram and adding the caption: "Someone heard I went plant based."

She has also posted images from work-out sessions, including one with sister Khloe, suggesting she has upped her fitness programme for 2021 too.

As well as her body, Kim appears to be getting serious about her spirituality, joining sister Kourtney for Bible study on Thursday night.

"When @kourtneykardash and I show up matching in our @skims to bible study," she wrote on a recent Story post, across a snap of the sisters donning matching cosy jumpers from the brand.

The social media activity comes amid unconfirmed reports suggesting Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are heading for divorce after a difficult 2020, which included the rapper's alleged bipolar outbursts on Twitter, during which he took aim at his wife and her mother Kris Jenner, and his ill-advised, doomed presidential campaign.

A source told E! News the couple is in counselling, adding: "Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work."