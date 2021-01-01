NEWS Dame Barbara Windsor laid to rest Newsdesk Share with :





Beloved British actress Dame Barbara Windsor was laid to rest at a small funeral in London on Friday.



The Carry On films icon's former EastEnders co-stars Anna Karen and Ross Kemp and comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams were among the celebrities who joined Dame Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell, friends and family at Golders Green Crematorium for the service.



Kemp, who played Windsor's on-screen son on TV, delivered a eulogy, as did actor and friend Christopher Biggins.



Dame Barbara died in December after a years-long battle with dementia.



Kemp, who played Grant Mitchell in the long-running British soap, called Windsor "a true star that burned brighter and longer than many of her famous contemporaries."



"She was truly talented, a triple threat: She could sing, she could dance and she could act. A night at the theatre with Barbara could end up with an impromptu knees-up, including songs and a tap dance. She was a star with incredible energy..." he continued.



"Barbara, what a life you had. You were a star of stage and screen for some 60 years. You were brave enough to publicly face Alzheimer’s and help remove the stigma attached to it. You were a Dame of the British Empire, a Member of the British Empire, the nation loved you, we loved you. And we all will miss you very much."