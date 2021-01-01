Kate Hudson keen to end estrangement with dad and hang out with all her siblings

Kate Hudson is hoping to reconnect with her father in 2021 after years of estrangement.

The 41-year-old actress and her brother Oliver Hudson, 44, fell out with their dad, musician Bill Hudson, years ago after he went public with the family's quarrels and his feelings about their mum, Goldie Hawn - his ex-wife.

But, while chatting on their Sibling Revelry podcast, Kate told her brother she has recently been thinking about reaching out to their other siblings and their estranged dad.

"I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother - brothers," she mused. "We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with.

"I was thinking about how everybody's getting older. It would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters.

"We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations, and we're sitting here like we have the best family. We're so great and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four! So I've been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Kate previously insisted she'd forgiven her dad for abandoning her as a child, insisting he simply has to "live with" what happened all those years ago. Bill has always maintained he didn't abandon Kate and her brother, accusing their mother of "wilfully alienating" him from their children.

He disowned Kate and Oliver publicly in 2015 after his son referred to Father's Day as Abandonment Day in an Instagram post.

Bill also has two children from his marriage to Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams and a daughter from a relationship with ex-girlfriend Caroline Graham.

Meanwhile, Kate and Oliver also have a half-brother, Wyatt, from Hawn's relationship with Kurt Russell.