Sex and the City stars confirm new series in the works

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are reuniting for a long-awaited Sex and the City revival.

Parker, who portrayed writer Carrie Bradshaw in the beloved TV series and movies, confirmed the news on Sunday by posting a teaser ad on Instagram.

The footage featured scenes of life in New York City as someone typed: "And just like that... The story continues..."

An unseen Parker, as Carrie, then read what she had just written.

She captioned the video with a trademark Carrie quote: "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now?"

The 10-episode limited series, titled And Just Like That..., will air exclusively on streaming site HBO Max. Sex and the City director Michael Patrick King will return as executive producer, alongside the trio, who will reprise their characters Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

Kim Cattrall made it clear she would not be bringing her character, Samantha Jones, back several years ago when Parker first talked about the project.

The new show is scheduled to begin production in New York later this year.

Darren Star's adaptation of Candace Bushnell's book ran for 94 episodes on HBO between 1998 and 2004. It was followed by two movies in 2008 and 2010. A third movie was teased but following Cattrall's decision not to take part, it was abandoned.