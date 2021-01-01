NEWS Mindy Kaling teases Legally Blonde 3 details Newsdesk Share with :





Mindy Kaling has teased new details from the upcoming Legally Blonde 3.



Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, confirmed that she would be returning for a third instalment in 2018, and it was announced in May last year that Kaling would be penning the script to the hotly-anticipated sequel, along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor.



The 41-year-old has revealed that there will be some treats in store for fans of the original movie and shared her excitement at being involved in the comedy sequel.



“I love the franchise so much. I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, ‘Absolutely!’" Kaling told Access Hollywood, adding that there will also be some references to Elle's iconic move from the first movie, the Bend and Snap.



“Bend and Snap is forever,” Kaling quipped. “We definitely have a lot of fan favourites from the original movie.”



The U.S. Office star also urged fans to be patient, as due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it's not yet known when filming will start.



"I don’t know when we’ll be able to shoot movies again but it would be great to, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome," she smiled.