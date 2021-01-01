NEWS Kevin Feige: 'Black Panther 2 will not feature a CGI Chadwick Boseman' Newsdesk Share with :





Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has insisted that the Black Panther sequel will not feature CGI footage of the late Chadwick Boseman.



The actor passed away in August at the age of 43 following a secret battle with colon cancer, leaving many wondering what would happen to his character T'Challa, the King of Wakanda, in the Black Panther sequel, which writer/director Ryan Coogler has been developing since the success of their first standalone movie in 2018.



Feige acknowledged the loss of Boseman during Disney's Investor Day in December and revealed the role of T'Challa would not be recast, and in a new interview with Deadline, he insisted the team wouldn't be turning to CGI to create a digital double of him either.



"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story," he said. "We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa.



"Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There's also the task of honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."



Feige gave the interview to promote the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, in which Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their Avengers roles of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision.



He confirmed the series will help set up Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but didn't directly answer when asked if it will also lead into a possible X-Men revival.



"In hindsight, in five years if when we're talking about everything that's happened, everything can be a ramp to everything," he teased.