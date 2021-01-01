NEWS Rege-Jean Page dismisses Bond rumours Newsdesk Share with :





Rege-Jean Page has dismissed speculation that he's going to be the next James Bond.



The 31-year-old, who shot to fame as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, is a hot new favourite to replace Daniel Craig as the 007 agent, but the British-Zimbabwean actor was quick to shoot down any hopes of him becoming the suave super spy.



"I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here," Page said during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "If you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word.



"It's like a merit badge. You get the 'B' word merit badge. I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge."



The actor did little to discourage the Bond rumours earlier this month, when he posted a sultry snap of him emerging from the sea on Instagram, which his followers noticed was similar to the iconic scene in Casino Royale, when Craig emerges from the surf in a pair of tight blue trunks.



"Fresh dawn. New light. May we all step into brighter horizons this year," Page captioned the snap, prompting his fans to point out that the star was also wearing a pair of blue swimming shorts.



Page has had his odds of becoming the next 007 slashed after his performance in the racy Netflix show, and British betting firm Ladbrokes has him at 5/1 odds of landing the coveted role, with Tom Hardy at 6/4 odds, and James Norton 7/4.