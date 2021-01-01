NEWS Gal Gadot's husband hooked on the gym now she's Wonder Woman Newsdesk Share with :





Gal Gadot's husband is more active in the gym now he's married to Wonder Woman.



The Israeli actress has praised her partner Yaron Varsano - the father of her two daughters - for being a very supportive spouse, joking the only thing that has changed about their marriage since she became a movie superstar is the property developer wants to be fitter.



"He is super happy to be married to Wonder Woman," she told HELLO! "He is so proud. He's my biggest fan. The only thing that has changed is that he has started training more, because I became so strong! He is amazing, he's the best."



Meanwhile, the Wonder Woman 1984 star admitted it's tough juggling motherhood and her career but she wouldn't do anything differently.



"You just try and aspire to find balance," she explained. "It's a very demanding, intense, and hectic world we're living in now and being a mother of two and having a career is a lot. I just try to create time with my family and do the simple things. That really helps you be grounded."



Gal has portrayed the superhero in 2017's Wonder Woman and last year's Wonder Woman 1984, as well as ensemble movies such as Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.



She has been married to Yaron since 2008.