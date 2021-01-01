NEWS The Boys emerges victorious at inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The Boys was the big winner at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Sunday night, taking home four gongs including acting prizes for Antony Starr and Aya Cash.



The Amazon Prime Video series, a drama about a group of vigilante superheroes, also saw Starr win the Best Villain in a Series prize, while the programme was named Best Superhero Series.



Palm Springs, a film starring Andy Samberg and J.K. Simmons, took home three prizes, as did Disney Pixar's Soul - with Jamie Foxx landing the best voice actor in an animated movie for that one.



Birds of Prey saw Ewan McGregor and Margot Robbie named Best Actor and Actress in a superhero movie respectively, while Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods won Best Action Movie and Best Actor in an Action Movie for Delroy Lindo.



Elisabeth Moss was named Best Actress in a Horror Movie for her turn in The Invisible Man, which also took home the Best Horror Movie prize, while Vince Vaughn's role in Freaky saw him nab the Best Actor in a horror movie honour.



Other winners on the evening included Jim Carrey, Patrick Stewart and Daveed Diggs.



The full list of winners at the Critics Choice Super Awards is as follows:



BEST ACTION MOVIE: Da 5 Bloods

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE: Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE: Betty Gilpin – The Hunt

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE: Soul

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Jamie Foxx – Soul

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Tina Fey – Soul

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE - The Old Guard

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE: Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE: Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey

BEST HORROR MOVIE - The Invisible Man

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE: Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE: Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE: Palm Springs

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE: Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE: Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE: Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog

BEST ACTION SERIES: Vikings

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES: Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES: Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

BEST ANIMATED SERIES: BoJack Horseman

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES: Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES: Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES: The Boys

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES: Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES: Aya Cash – The Boys

BEST HORROR SERIES: Lovecraft Country

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES: Jensen Ackles – Supernatural

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES: Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES: The Mandalorian

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES: Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES: Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES: Antony Starr – The Boys