George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger attack Trump and his supporters after siege

George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger have piled on U.S. leader Donald Trump, blaming him for the horrors of the Capitol siege last week.



Trump supporters took over the building as politicians were officially certifying the results of November's general election, which the President lost to Democrat Joe Biden.



The procedure was halted and those inside were forced to barricade themselves in offices as domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol, stealing items of interest, vandalising historic artefacts, and creating havoc.



One activist was shot dead during the siege and a police officer has since died from injuries sustained during the hours-long fracas. Three other deaths have been linked to the event.



Many celebrities have already slammed Trump, and now politically-active Clooney and former California Governor Schwarzenegger, who co-starred in 1997's Batman & Robin, have weighed in on the drama.



Clooney appeared on KCRW's The Business podcast over the weekend and revealed he found it "devastating" to watch "the people’s house being desecrated in that way".



"It just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn’t even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him (to find more votes for Trump in the election). None of that seemed to matter. This mattered," George said.



"This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection."



And Republican Schwarzenegger delivered a harsh message via a Twitter video, telling followers what he saw during the siege last week reminded him of Nazi Germany and compared the riot in Washington, D.C. to Kristallnacht - the 1938 attack on homes, businesses, and synagogues as Nazis rounded up thousands of Jews and sent them to concentration camps.



"Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States," the 73-year-old Austrian said in the seven-and-a-half minute video. "The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted. They didn’t just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy, they trampled the very principles on which our country was founded."



Schwarzenegger went on to reveal he grew up amid men who never got over their guilt from participating in the most "evil regime" in history, adding his father would often get drunk and hit him and his mother.