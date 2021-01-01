NEWS Pedro Pascal gets his own back on Ted Cruz after politician criticised his WW84 performance Newsdesk Share with :





Pedro Pascal has invited fans to call Texas Senator Ted Cruz and give him a piece of their mind after he savaged the actor's performance in the Wonder Woman sequel.



The movie star has shared the politician's Central Texas office phone number and asked followers to "share your thoughts" on both last week's U.S. Capitol siege and comments Cruz made about Wonder Woman 1984.



The tweet came as Pedro voiced disdain for the U.S. Capitol breach, writing: "The world is watching and history is recording. This disgrace will be FOREVER IN THE BOOKS."



He also linked to a list of the Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 U.S. election results, including Cruz. Trump lost the vote and it's believed all the chatter about a "stolen election" by Republicans led to last week's Capitol takeover.



Cruz previously made it clear he wasn't a fan of Pedro's performance in WW84, writing: "Gal Gadot remains terrific, but it’s by far Pedro Pascal’s worst performance. The script, was wooden, formulaic & silly."



Meanwhile, Bette Midler had Cruz in her sights last week after the Senator called for an end to the violence at the Capitol, stating: "you did this; you and your traitorous colleagues. This will follow you all your days. Deal with it."