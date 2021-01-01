Danny Boyle to direct Steve Jones' Sex Pistols series

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is stepping behind the camera for a limited series based on Sex Pistols star Steve Jones' memoir.

Boyle will direct and executive produce Pistol, which has been written by his longtime collaborator Frank Cottrell Boyce and Moulin Rouge! co-writer Craig Pearce, while Toby Wallace will play punk icon Jones.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has also signed on to play punk 'It' girl Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan, and Jones' fellow Sex Pistols will be played by Anson Boon (John Lydon), Louis Partridge (Sid Vicious), Jacob Slater (Paul Cook), and Fabien Frankel (Glen Matlock).

Pistol is inspired by Jones' book, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The rocker-turned-DJ will serve as an executive producer alongside Boyle and Pearce.

"Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent," Boyle says. "This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture, where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion, and everyone had to watch and listen.

"The Sex Pistols. At its centre was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac - a hero for the times - Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there."