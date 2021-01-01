Shyness made Zendaya look 'mean and cold'

Zendaya's shyness earned her the reputation of being "cold" and "mean" in Hollywood.

The actress admits her inability to strike up every day conversation made her look terrible when she was starting out and she had to learn to talk about the little things to make friend on sets.

"I had to learn how to do small talk and stuff, because I guess I would kind of come off cold to people because I didn't really know how to start conversation," the Emmy-winning Euphoria star tells GQ. "I remember my stylist was like, 'You come off kind of cold. People think you're mean because you don't talk', when really I just was too nervous."

Zendaya managed to turn that around and now she feels an outpouring of support when she meets new people.

The 24-year-old has become one of Hollywood's busiest stars, and always appreciates when fans take the time to chat.

"I played this card-game thing recently, We're Not Really Strangers, or whatever it's called," she explains. "One of the questions was, 'What’s a random compliment that strangers give you that makes you feel good?' For me, it’s when people say that their kids watched me. They just say, 'We’re really proud of you, girl... Keep doing what you’re doing. I see you'.

"I’m just like, 'Aw, thank you!' I feel like everyone at that moment becomes my auntie, and I’m just like, 'Oh, my God, I want to make you proud'... That stuff really means a lot to me."