Lili Reinhart heartbroken not to mourn loss of grandfather with her family

Actress Lili Reinhart is saddened not to be with her family as she mourns the loss of her grandfather amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Riverdale star, who hails from Ohio, shared the news of her personal heartache in an Instagram tribute as she posted a black-and-white photo of her smiling granddad during his youth.

"A few days ago, I lost my grandpa," she began. "It breaks my heart that I can't be with my family during this time, as we experience this loss. But I'm remembering him on my own, as a simple man from Ohio who loved his Cleveland sports teams and who fell asleep in front of the tv watching old western films."

"He was married to my grandma for 61 years and always called her 'babe,' which I thought was the sweetest thing," the 24-year-old added. "I wish I could've seen him one last time but I'll forever hold him in my heart. Love you, grandpa."

Reinhart's post was flooded with comments from fans sharing their condolences, while her TV co-stars Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes were also among those to send their love to the grieving actress on social media.