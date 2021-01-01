NEWS Elisabeth Moss impresses The Handmaid's Tale bosses with directorial debut Newsdesk Share with :





Elisabeth Moss' directorial debut on The Handmaid's Tale was such a hit she has been asked to step back behind the camera for two more episodes.



The series star made her directorial debut last year, but the episode she was in charge of was cut short by the Covid lockdown.



She recently got back to work on the show and completed her turn as director - and now she has another two episodes of season four on her slate.



"Directing this season has truly been this gift that I never anticipated would be so fulfilling," the 38-year-old told Deadline. "It was something that we toyed with on Season 3 - something we’d been trying to make work - but it’s always very difficult for the lead actor to direct. We finally figured it out this year, and I’m so glad that we did, and honoured, and all of that, and then it just ended up being so much more fun, and so much more fulfilling and interesting, than I ever thought it would be.



"It’s a lot of work... Just the amount of things that you have to think about, and the amount of things that are under your care, is mind-boggling... but it’s been incredible. I directed Episode 3, and I got rehired to direct Episodes 8 and 9, as well. I guess it meant that I did a good job, which was exciting."



The eagerly anticipated fourth season of the dystopian drama, based on Margaret Atwood's novel will begin airing later this year.