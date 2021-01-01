NEWS Hulk Hogan: 'Chris Hemsworth isn't handsome enough to play me' Newsdesk Share with :





Hulk Hogan has joked that Chris Hemsworth isn't good looking enough to play him in an upcoming biopic.



It was announced in 2019 that the Marvel star would be portraying the legendary professional wrestler on the big screen, with Joker director Todd Phillips helming the Netflix project.



However, the 67-year-old, real name Terry Bollea, has some concerns with the Australian hunk being cast in the leading role.



"We did talk on the phone when he decided to do the movie, and he said he wanted to be around me as much as he can to study me and see what makes me tick. And I was like, 'Brother, you're going to be surprised'," he laughed to ESPN.



"He's a lot taller than I thought he was, around 6ft 3in or 6ft 4in. He's in crazy shape. I keep on telling him that the only problem is that he's not really good-looking enough to play me in a movie," Hogan quipped.



Hemsworth previously said that bulking up to play the iconic WWF (now WWE) wrestler was "insanely physical" and told Total Film that he had to put on more muscle than he did when playing Marvel superhero Thor.



“As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical,” he said. “I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.”