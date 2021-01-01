NEWS Paul McCartney's daughter Mary to direct Abbey Road Studios documentary Newsdesk Share with :





Paul McCartney's filmmaker daughter Mary is to direct a feature-length documentary about the world-famous Abbey Road Studios.



If These Walls Could Sing, the untold story of the London studios where the Beatles recorded their legendary Abbey Road album, will be produced by Oscar-winner John Battsek following a new development deal between his Ventureland company and Mercury Studios.



"Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road," Mary said in a statement. "I've long wanted to tell the story of this historic place and I couldn't be collaborating with a better team than John and Mercury Studios to make this creative ambition a reality."



"Mercury Studios could not be partnering with a more visionary and passionate team than Mary McCartney and John Battsek to tell Abbey Road Studios' incredible story on film for the first time," added Mercury Studios CEO Alice Webb. "We are passionate about showcasing work of pioneering film makers of the highest quality - which is why we are delighted Mary is bringing her creative vision to this project."



A release date for If These Walls Could Sing has yet to be announced, but it will be "the centrepiece" of the legendary recording studios' 90th anniversary celebrations, which begin in November this year.



The project marks the first time Abbey Road has opened its doors for a feature-length documentary, and will include an "all-star cast of interviews, unparalleled access to the studios and, of course, a spellbinding soundtrack", according to a press release.



Mary - the daughter of Paul and his late wife Linda McCartney - first made a name for herself as a photographer before taking on the screen, and now has seven directing credits to her name.