Kevin Hart lands four-picture Netflix deal

Kevin Hart has landed a major new four-film deal with Netflix.



The Ride Along star and his HartBeat Productions partners will develop four projects for the streaming service in a deal similar to the one Netflix bosses struck with Adam Sandler several years ago.



"Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself," Hart said in a statement. "I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix.



"I am extremely grateful to (Netflix bosses) Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber; we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives."



Stuber added: "Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we've been lucky enough to partner with him many times. He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come."



Hart previously teamed up with Netflix for the 2019 documentary series Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up, the 2019 stand-up special Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, and the 2019 variety special Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History,