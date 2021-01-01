NEWS Wilmer Valderrama keeps That '70s Show car in his garage Newsdesk Share with :





Wilmer Valderrama managed to snap up the 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser that featured in his hit TV series That '70s Show.



The car, belonging to Topher Grace's character Eric Forman, played a starring role in the show's intro, and was part of many scenes in the long-running series.



Wilmer revealed during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he'd grabbed the vehicle for $500 (£370) when the show wrapped in 2006, and he also showed off the motor.



"We were in the last season of (That) '70s Show and I went straight to the props department and I go, 'Listen, how much for the Vista Cruiser?'" Valderrama, who played foreign exchange student Fez on the show, said. "He goes, 'What? You don't want that thing.' I go, 'Yes I do. I need the Vista Cruiser'. They said $500, so I bought the Vista Cruiser for $500 from our props department.



"Honestly, it's the best thing I've ever acquired for my whole career. When I look at that car, it reminds me of when I was 17, 18 years old, booking That '70s Show and doing that opening sequence where we're just driving. And honestly, it's gonna be in my family forever. I'm gonna put it in my will to make sure that my kids have the burden of keeping that car in the garage, you know?"