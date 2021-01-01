Brendan Fraser to play 600lb recluse in Darren Aronofsky's drama The Whale

Brendan Fraser has signed up to star as a 600lb reclusive man in Darren Aronofsky's drama The Whale.

The film is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's award-winning off-Broadway play about a morbidly obese recluse who is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

The 52-year-old actor will play Charlie, a writing instructor who weighs 600lbs and is determined to eat himself to death while holed up in his apartment. He dreams of reconciling with his estranged teenage daughter Ellie, and despite her bitterness, Charlie hopes for one last chance of redemption.

Hunter will write the screenplay based on his play, and he said in a statement he was overjoyed that Aronofsky would be helming the project.

"Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labour of love for me," he said to Deadline. "This story is deeply personal and I'm very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience.

"I've been a fan of Darren's ever since I saw Requiem for a Dream when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I'm so grateful that he's bringing his singular talent and vision to this film."

The upcoming drama is Aronofsky's first project since his 2017 thriller mother!, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris.

Fraser was most recently seen in the TV drama shows Trust, Professionals, and Doom Patrol.