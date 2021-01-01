Riz Ahmed weds in secret

Riz Ahmed is married.

The Rogue One star quietly tied the knot last year.

The 38-year-old told the Grounded With Louis Theroux podcast: "I think it’s the first time I’ve ever mentioned it in an interview. So, congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop. I guess I don't feel like it's that necessary to go, 'Hey, here's everything that's happening in my life!'

"I mean, I guess I don't really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t really delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much."

He didn't divulge anything else about his new wife.

Opening up on why he went public with his uncle and aunt's deaths from Covid-19 in 2020, Riz explained he felt the need to be open as he felt people weren't taking the pandemic seriously.

"I felt like talking about it and saying, 'Hey look, this is a real thing, it’s affected me and my family'," he explained. "You know, talking about it, a spoken word piece that touched on that as well."

Ahmed's marriage news comes amid Oscars buzz for the actor after winning a handful of top prizes for his performance as a deaf drummer in Sound of Metal - he picked up another Best Actor honour at the Gotham Awards on Monday night and is now an Academy Awards frontrunner.