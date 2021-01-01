Zendaya struggled with identity crisis at start of lockdown

Zendaya struggled with the first few weeks of the Covid-19 lockdown as she felt she didn't have a "purpose" without her work.

As shows and film sets shut down the Euphoria star admitted she didn’t know what to do with herself, because she was so used to spending her life working.

"It was my first time just being like, 'OK, who am I without this?' which is a very scary thing to confront and work through, because I don’t really know Zendaya outside of the Zendaya who works," she told GQ magazine. "I didn’t realise how much my job and my art were a part of my identity as a human.

"I feel most like myself when I'm working. I felt like, when I wasn’t working, my powers had gone away, and I was like, 'Who the f**k (am I)?' I didn’t really know who I was and what makes me happy. What do I like to do? What else do I do? What is my value? What is my purpose now?"

After trying out various hobbies, the 24-year-old actress eventually teamed up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for a secret movie project, which manifested itself as Malcolm & Marie - a black-and-white relationship drama which will hit Netflix on 5 February.