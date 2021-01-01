Chuck Norris' representative insists actor wasn't at U.S. Capitol riots

Chuck Norris' representative has silenced speculation suggesting the action star was among the armed rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, insisting the man in a viral photo was a lookalike.

The Walker, Texas Ranger star became a hot topic on social media on Monday as Twitter users debated whether a bearded redhead pictured posing with a fellow Donald Trump supporter, identified as Matthew Bledsoe, was actually Norris or not.

Bledsoe apparently believed he had crossed paths with the real Norris as he simply captioned the snap with the actor's name.

The man bore a striking similarity to the ageing martial arts expert, who is a registered Republican and endorsed Trump in the 2016 elections, but Norris has now refuted all suggestions he was at the event.

"I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there," read a tweet from Norris' social media account.

"There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris," he added.

A spokesperson for Norris has also declared that the 80-year-old was nowhere near Washington, D.C. on 6 January.

In a statement issued to People.com, representative Erik Kritzer said: "This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike, although Chuck is much more handsome."

He then confirmed: "Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family."