Spike Lee's kids make history with Golden Globes role

Spike Lee's kids, Satchel and Jackson, have made history by being named the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

The selection, made by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, marks the first time two siblings of colour have been handed the title, while Jackson is the first Black male ambassador.

Golden Globe Ambassadors, who are always children of Hollywood stars, assist during the awards show and raise awareness about a charity of their choice.

Satchel has chosen Callen-Lorde, which provides health care to LGBTQ communities, while Jackson picked Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which works to empower young people.

The HFPA will be donating $25,000 (£18,300) to each cause.

Congratulating their kids, filmmaker Spike, a three-time Golden Globe nominee, and his producer wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, urged the pair to "have fun" as Golden Globes Ambassadors.

The siblings succeed Pierce Brosnan's kids Dylan and Paris, who served in the position last year.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are expected to take place on 28 February.