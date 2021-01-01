Brooklyn Beckham honours fiancee's late grandma with new tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham has paid tribute to his fiancee Nicola Peltz's late grandmother with a new tattoo.

The budding photographer marked the actress' recent birthday in an adorable way by having 'Gina' etched on his arm.

Nicola, 26, revealed the new ink in an Instagram snap on Tuesday, and wrote: "Best birthday gift."

Nicola paid tribute to her grandmother, who died last year, over the weekend, writing: "I can't believe it's been a year since you left earth. I will forever miss you and I wish so badly you could come visit me. I still don't understand why you left on my birthday and I hope I can understand one day. today will always be for you. every time I see a rose I know you're here with me."

Brooklyn left a supportive comment, which read: "Beautiful heart, beauty soul, beautiful person."

The 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham is no stranger to body ink and has a collection of over 25 pieces on his body. Included is tributes to his famous mum and dad, nods to his three younger siblings, a camera and a pin-up girl.