No Time to Die release delayed again

The release of No Time to Die is reportedly set to be shifted once again, after already suffering multiple pushbacks.



The upcoming James Bond thriller, which sees Daniel Craig give his final performance as the suave super-spy, was due to be released in April last year but was delayed until November amid the Covid-19 health crisis.



It was then postponed until April 2021, but according to Deadline, bosses at MGM and Universal Pictures have decided to shift the release until November as the global health crisis rages on.



Dutch newspaper BN DeStem first reported that No Time to Die had been delayed after a cinema owner named Carlo Lambregts told the publication that the film was to hit movie theatres in November.



And promotional partners for the film have reportedly been notified about a delay, without being given a specific date, editors at Deadline added.



MGM and Universal have yet to comment on the report.



Bosses at MGM are reportedly keen to keep the film in cinemas, rather than release it on streaming services, as the studio is expecting a huge windfall at the box office as fans clamour to see Craig make his final appearance as the British agent after 15 years in the role.



The 25th instalment in the James Bond saga, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Christoph Waltz.