Tom Welling to be a father of two

Smallville star Tom Welling is expecting his second child.

The 43-year-old actor recently reconnected with his old Smallville co-star-turned-podcast host Michael Rosenbaum on the latest episode of his Inside of You show, on which he congratulated Welling on having "another kid on the way".

Feigning surprise, Welling quipped, "What? I do?" as Rosenbaum explained he had learned the news directly from his pal's wife Jessica.

"You lying b**tard," the presenter laughed. "But you do! You have another one coming! You have little Thomson, he's the cutest little - you know, there's nothing more infuriating than when beautiful people have beautiful children."

"He's a good, cute, funny kid," Welling said of his son. "He makes me laugh all the time."

Welling didn't share any details about the pregnancy or when the baby is due.

He married his second wife Jessica in late 2019 and they are also parents to Thomson Wylde, who turned two last week.

Welling famously played Clark Kent/Superman opposite Rosenbaum as villain Lex Luthor in the TV show, which ran between 2001 and 2011.