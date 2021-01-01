NEWS Michael Pena replaces Stanley Tucci in Roland Emmerich's Moonfall Newsdesk Share with :





Michael Pena has replaced Stanley Tucci in Roland Emmerich's sci-fi epic Moonfall.



According to Deadline, The Devil Wears Prada actor, who is based in the U.K., had to drop out of the project due to government-imposed travel restrictions banning U.K. flights into Canada, where the film will shoot.



Ant-Man star Pena will join a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Eme Ikwuakor, Charlie Plummer and Donald Sutherland. He will play Tom Lopez, a wealthy car dealer who is married to Brian Harper’s (Wilson) ex-wife Brenda, played by Carolina Bartczak, another new addition to the line-up.



The space drama begins with a mysterious force that knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love to save the planet from annihilation.



Other cast newcomers include Maxim Roy as Gabriella Auclair, a tough army captain whose fighting spirit helps the heroes to save the world, and Stephen Bogaert as NASA Director Albert Hutchings.



Emmerich, who is known for his disaster movies Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow, has written the screenplay with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. He will also produce for his Centropolis Entertainment banner, which will oversee all aspects of production, distribution and marketing in collaboration with Lionsgate and other distribution partners.



Moonfall is scheduled for a 2022 cinema release.