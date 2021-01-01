Jessica Szohr welcomes baby girl

Actress Jessica Szohr has given birth to her first child.

The Gossip Girl star and her boyfriend, professional ice hockey player Brad Richardson, welcomed a daughter on Monday, and the new mum took to social media on Wednesday to share the news with fans.

Alongside a close-up black-and-white image of the baby's hands, Szohr wrote, "Added a little sweetness to our family on 1-11-21 Bowie Ella Richardson... Nothing worth having comes easily, neither in life nor in travel, but you will enjoy the rewards if you dare to go off the beaten path. Can't wait for our new path as a family & as a new mommy..."

Szohr went public with her pregnancy news in September, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump, as Richardson bent down to kiss her stomach. The actress has been dating the Nashville Predators player since early 2019.

She previously dated her Gossip Girl co-star Ed Westwick and had a relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The baby is Richardson's second - he also has a daughter from his first marriage to Lauren Hunt.