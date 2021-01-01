NEWS Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana join David O. Russell’s new movie Newsdesk Share with :





Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana are the latest stars signed up to David O. Russell’s new movie.



The currently untitled film, which has the working title of Amsterdam, also stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, and Russell will helm the movie from his own screenplay, Deadline reports.



Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film will allegedly follow the story of an unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer.



Production is already underway in Los Angeles, with Disney distributing the flick as part of New Regency's deal with the studio.



In January last year, it was announced that Oscar winner Bale had boarded the movie, followed by Australian actress Robbie, with reports that Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie were circling roles too.



Washington, who was last seen in Christopher Nolan's spy thriller Tenet, joined the starry cast in October, and Russell's frequent collaborator Jennifer Lawrence is being touted as a potential female lead in the drama.



Michael B. Jordan was previously attached to the film but has now departed, according to Variety.



Malek will next be seen in the upcoming 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die, as he makes his debut as the villainous Safin, alongside Daniel Craig, who will be making his last appearance as the iconic super-spy.



Meanwhile, Saldana is returning for James Cameron's sci-fi saga Avatar, and is also reprising her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.