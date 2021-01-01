NEWS 'The Many Saints of Newark' film has been delayed once again Newsdesk Share with :





The flick, a prequel to the acclaimed Mafia TV drama series 'The Sopranos', is now set for release on September 24 having been rescheduled for a third time due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The movie was initially slated for September 2020 before being pushed back to March 12 due to the ongoing health crisis. 'The Many Saints of Newark' will be released simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming service HBO Max.

Michael Gandolfini stars as a young Tony Soprano in the film, a role that was made iconic by his late father James Gandolfini.



He is joined by a all-star cast including Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Alessandro Nivola, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga.



The film is set in New Jersey during the 1960s and 70s and depicts growing tensions between the Italian-American and African-American communities living in the city of Newark.



David Chase, who created 'The Sopranos', has written the script for the film with Lawrence Konner. The pair are producing with Nicole Lambert, while Alan Taylor is directing.



Michael was cast in the role of Tony Soprano after an extensive audition process as the film's producers believed his mastery of the character's mannerisms combined with his resemblance to his father made him the standout choice for the part.



The 21-year-old actor said: "It's a profound honour to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano. I'm thrilled that I'm going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark'."