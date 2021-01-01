Riz Ahmed's new wife is novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza

Riz Ahmed's secret new wife is American novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.

The actor let slip earlier this week he had recently tied the knot. The private star has now revealed further details of his nuptials, which he says were "super intimate and socially distanced" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously, kept it super intimate, and socially distanced. There was just like, hardly anyone there really," he said as he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We did it in a backyard, which is nice in lots of ways. I think the nicest thing about it was you didn't have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks. No disrespect to the aunties, but Asian weddings are big. You always got these people crawling out the woodworks, who I think are kind of probably imposters. They just smell the kebabs on the street and just wander in."

Riz also admitted he didn't intend to keep his wedding a secret, it just hadn't come up in conversation before his chat on Louis Theroux's podcast.

"It's a weird one, isn't it?" he smiled. "I guess because we live in a social media age if you don't, like, get on the megaphone about stuff it's like, it's a secret - but I never know how much is oversharing."

Riz met A Place for Us writer Fatima while he was preparing for his role as a deaf heavy metal drummer in his new movie Sound of Metal, and sweetly shared the period around the motion picture was "life-changing" for him.

"She’s an amazing novelist. We met so randomly while I was preparing for this role, for Sound Of Metal when I was in New York," he recalled. "We both sat down at the same table in the cafe where we both turned up to write. We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting."